Jaishankar inaugurates new consulate in Brisbane to strengthen ties with Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, saying his visits to Australia are a reflection of the growing intensity of cooperation between the two countries.

”Our ties have undergone a transformation. I do not use that word lightly. The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) is one indication of that. It has certainly opened huge trade opportunities for our countries. We hope to take that to the next level. We certainly see a very promising economic future for our partnership and I am sure that the consulate will help make that happen more speedily,” he said in his address on the occasion.

Mr Jaishankar was confident that the consulate in Brisbane would meet the consular needs of the Indian diaspora in Australia in a timely manner.

Taking to X later, he wrote, “Delighted to formally inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane today. It will contribute to strengthening India’s ties with Queensland state, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages, and serving the diaspora.”

He acknowledged the presence of prominent officials, including Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, and Ministers Ros Bates and Fiona Simpson, who attended the inauguration ceremony.

In a separate meeting, Mr Jaishankar discussed economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Governor Young.

“Pleased to meet H.E Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, in Brisbane today. Discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation with the Queensland state,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, Mr Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane.

The Indian foreign minister is currently on a two-nation tour of Australia and Singapore.

In Australia, he is scheduled to co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra. He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

On the second leg of the visit to Singapore on November 8, Mr Jaishankar will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.