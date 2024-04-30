Jaishankar discusses global situation with UAE minister

India and the UAE on Tuesday exchanged perspectives on the regional and global situation against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Visiting UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the two ministers discussed further steps in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met the UAE minister and reviewed the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met MoS (International Cooperation) @mofauae Reem Al Hashimy in New Delhi today. They reviewed the entire gamut of our multi-faceted bilateral relations, and discussed avenues to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said that in the last 10 years, the perception of India has changed to quite an extent in the Gulf country.

Speaking at the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce — Corporate Summit 2024 in Surat on Monday, he said, “In the last 10 years, the perception about India has changed in the UAE. They signed a free trade agreement with us and today the trade with the UAE has reached about 80 billion dollars.”