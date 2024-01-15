Jaishankar discusses Chabahar Port, North-South Transport Corridor with Iranian leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday exchanged views with top Iranian leaders on bilateral issues, including the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), apart from discussing regional and global developments.

”Began my engagements in Tehran by meeting Minister of Roads and Urban Development @mehrdadbazrpash. Detailed and productive discussions on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar Port. Also exchanged views on the International North-South Transport Corridor,” the Indian minister said in a social media post on ‘X’.

Iranian news agency IRNA said Jaishankar later had a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollah. The two foreign ministers discussed developing bilateral relations in different fields.

Advertisement

Jaishankar’s two-day visit to Iran comes amid a volatile situation in the Middle East due to the Israel-Hamas war and the recent US-led coalition’s attacks on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

India has made substantial investments in the Chabahar Port in Iran as it provides New Delhi a direct transport link to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan. Despite repeated requests by both India and Afghanistan, Pakistan does not permit India to use its territory to send Indian humanitarian and other assistance to the embattled nation.

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. India is keen on expediting the INSTC project to expand trade with West Asian and Central Asian countries.