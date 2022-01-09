Jaishankar discuses Indo-Pacific with French FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to exchange New Year greetings and discuss a range of issues, including Indo-Pacific.

“Delighted to speak to French Foreign Minister @JYLeDrian. We recognised that our achievements of 2021 are a strong foundation for 2022. The presidency of the EU that France occupies adds an important dimension to our strategic relationship,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar said the cooperation between the two countries on the Indo-Pacific has a larger significance.

In the past few days, the Indian minister has spoken to a number of foreign ministers, including those of the US and Russia.

He also spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as the prospects of Chabahar Port in contributing to stronger Indo-Iranian leadership. “A wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian. Discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue,” Jaishankar tweeted.