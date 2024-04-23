Jaishankar calls on all nations to respect freedom of navigation & overflight

Amidst China’s muscle-flexing on maritime issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underlined the need for all nations to respect and facilitate freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce.

”The 1982 UN Convention on the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS) provides a comprehensive legal framework and serves as the Constitution of the Seas within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out,” he said in remarks at the 1st ASEAN Future Forum in Vietnam.

The Indian minister said, ”upholding the UNCLOS is our common and collective endeavour, besides efforts towards mitigation, adaptation and response capacities to deal with the impact of climate change and disasters, and global challenges such as transnational crimes, terrorism, cyber attacks, human trafficking and health and food security.”

Emphasising that ASEAN is at the heart of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and is a crucial pillar in India’s wider Indo-pacific vision, he said New Delhi’s supports ASEAN unity, centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific.

”India believes that a strong and unified ASEAN can play a constructive role in the emerging regional architecture of the Indo-Pacific. Synergy between India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) that is reflected in our ASEAN-India Leaders Joint Statement provides a strong framework for cooperation, including in addressing challenges to comprehensive security,” he said.

Dr Jaishankar said the digital era and increasing use of artificial intelligence have resulted in a premium on trust and transparency issues affecting ‘our concept of security’. There is growing recognition globally that over-concentration of manufacturing and technology is creating both supply-side risks, as well as the possibility of leveraging vested interests by some in the wake of natural calamities. ”We all had experienced it during the Covid19 pandemic and all of us learned a powerful lesson. We must strive towards diverse, secure, transparent and resilient supply chains,” he added.

He also stated that Quad (India, Japan, Australia and the United States) leaders have been consistent in extending their unwavering support for ASEAN Centrality and Unity. ”We believe that Quad compliments the ASEAN and the ASEAN-led mechanisms in their effort to make the region prosperous through delivery of people-centric benefits such as Quad Infrastructure and STEM Scholarships,” he added.

He said India believes that the time has come for the Global South to present its perspective and assume a greater role in international affairs.

”Today, a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world are increasingly self-evident. This brings to the fore an ever important role of ASEAN and of India to deal with the realities of the emerging world order. It underlines the need for greater cooperation and coordination between India and the ASEAN,” Dr Jaishankar added.