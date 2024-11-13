Jaishankar calls for Gaza ceasefire, says S Arabia crucial for regional stability

Describing Saudi Arabia as an important factor of stability in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the continuing conflict in Gaza and called for an early ceasefire.

”While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the international humanitarian law and we support an early ceasefire. India has also consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution,” he said at a meeting here with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Mr Jaishankar said India and Saudi Arabia have a similar interest in preserving the stability of the region and in driving their respective economies to greater prosperity.

Referring to growing India-Saudi Arabia ties, he said the defence partnership between the two countries has also witnessed several firsts over the last few years, including a joint land exercise and two naval exercises.

”We have had regular exchanges on training and capacity building and our cooperation has now extended to defence industries and exports as well,” he added.

Mr Jaishankar noted that the security cooperation between the two countries has grown steadily. ”We are collaborating in counter terrrorism, combating extremism, terrorism financing and drug trafficking. Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ and India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ hold complementarities for their industries to build partnerships.

He was glad to note that the businesses of the two countries are collaborating intensively. ”Trade and investments are important pillars of our partnership and we are strengthening them in new areas, including technology, energy, renewable energy, connectivity, health and education,” he added.

The Saudi minister said he discussed with Mr Jaishankar the strategic relationship between the two countries and ways to explore new avenues for collaboration.

”Relations with India are built on a long-standing foundation of cooperation and mutual respect. Our shared history marked by centuries of trade and cultural exchange has laid a strong foundation for the robust and solid partnership we have today,” he said.

He said the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, co-chaired by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi, has set the stage for a new era of bilateral cooperation across various fields.

”We look forward to further enhancing the Council’s capabilities and efficiency in achieving our shared objectives. We recognise the importance of sustained coordinated efforts across all areas of cooperation. On regional and international affairs, we believe our coordination is essential. We will continue to align our positions on issues of shared concern especially as they pertain to international peace, security and economic development,” he added.

He was confident that the cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia is in their mutual interest as well as the interest of the whole region.