Jaishankar calls for addressing conflicts and tensions at BRICS meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called for effectively addressing conflicts and tensions and appealed to the global community to show ‘zero tolerance’ to terrorism.

”Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism,” he said addressing the BRICS Outreach Session in Kazan.

The minister expressed concern over the situation in West Asia, saying there is a widespread anxiety that the ongoing conflict would spread further in the region. Noting that maritime trade has also been deeply affected, he said the human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious.”Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two state solution,” he added.

Dr Jaishankar, who represented PM Modi at the outreach session, observed that even as forces of change have advanced in the world, some long-standing issues have only become more complex.

On the one hand, there is the steady diversification of production and consumption. Nations that attained independence from colonialism have accelerated their development and socio-economic progress. New capabilities have emerged, facilitating the harnessing of more talent. ”This economic, political and cultural rebalancing has now reached a point where we can contemplate real multi-polarity. The BRICS itself is a statement of how profoundly the old order is changing,” he added.

At the same time, he observed that many inequities of the past also continue. In fact, they have assumed new forms and manifestations.

For creating a more equitable global order, Dr Jaishankar suggested strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimising undue reliance on those that can be leveraged.

He also suggested that established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council, be reformed. Multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. also need to be reformed.

Dr Jaishankar also called for democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs. The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains.

He called for correcting distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. ”This must be a collective endeavour for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

The minister said all countries share experiences and new initiatives. ”India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a larger relevance,” he added.