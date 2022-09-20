Jairam Ramesh ‘welcome’ all to contest for Congress President

Setting aside the speculations for the possible candidates for the upcoming party presidential post, congress leader Jairam Ramesh retreated on Tuesday they all are “welcome to contest” for the post.

The tweet from Jairam Ramesh came after congress MP from Tiruvanatpuram, Shashi Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi amidst speculation about his possible candidature.

While Rahul Gandhi is busy in his BharatJodoYatra his name has been pushed by many Congress state units for accepting the post of party president. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot has been on the forefront of demanding Rahul take over as the president, joined by.

The chorus for Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress president is growing louder as eight state units had already passed resolutions seeking the return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress President. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee is the first state unit which backs Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief.

Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had urged Ashok Gehlot to take the post, but it is believed Gahlot is evading the offer as he does not want to leave the Rajasthan state politics for his bête noire Sachin Pilot.

Ashok Gehlot is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to run for the president post rather than thinking of running for Congress President.

After Shashi Tharoor’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi, speculation is ripe for him to contest for the Congress president post. According to the sources Sonia Gandhi welcomed “a contest” during a meeting with him on Monday.

On Monday, Shashi Tharoor also endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking “constructive reforms” in the party.

I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it. https://t.co/2yPViCDv0v pic.twitter.com/waGb2kdbTu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 19, 2022

Congress leader Jai ram Ramesh welcomes “all” to contest for the post, the party seemingly is emphasising on conducting a free and fair and democratically held election for the party president’s post.

Taking to a microblogging site, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh welcomes all party members for contesting the election, “Entire party is immersed in making BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so, it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest, especially that of party leadership.”

Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 20, 2022

The nomination for Congress’ presidential election starts on September 24.