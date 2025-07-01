Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi’s Foreign Visit Amid Domestic Concerns

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed five-nation, eight-day visit, accusing him of diverting attention from pressing domestic issues. Ramesh highlighted four key concerns that he believes the PM is avoiding.

“When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt. He is running away from at least 4 issues that are agitating the nation,” Ramesh said in a post on handle X.

Prime Minister Modi is set to embark on a five-nation, eight-day visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, beginning on Wednesday.

Recounting the issues Ramesh alleged: “He is running away from at least 4 issues that are agitating the nation.”

The four issues Ramesh raised include:

”1. Manipur’s deteriorating situation, which PM Modi has not addressed since the state’s “double engine” government faced challenges.

2. Alleged reverses in Operation Sindoor due to the PM’s decisions, as revealed by defence officials.

3. Continued claims by former US President Donald Trump about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

4. The failure to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice, 70 days after the incident.”

Ramesh emphasised the need for the PM to address these pressing issues rather than embarking on foreign visits. He questioned the timing of the visit, suggesting it was an attempt to divert attention from domestic concerns.