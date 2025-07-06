Jairam Ramesh Scorns PM Modi’s Frequent Flier Status Ahead of BRICS Summit

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Sunday scorned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent international trips, labeling him the “Super Premium Frequent Flier Prime Minister” as Modi arrived in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit.

“After dropping in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Argentina, the Super Premium Frequent Flier Prime Minister has reached Brazil,” Ramesh said in a post on handle X.

Prime Minister Modi Sunday arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, a key diplomatic event that unites leaders from major emerging economies.

In a detailed post on X, Ramesh recounted the history of the BRICS grouping, from its conception in 1998 by Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov to its formalisation in 2006. He noted that the term “BRIC” was coined by Goldman Sachs’ Jim O’Neill in 2001.

Ramesh highlighted the recent expansion of BRICS, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia joining the grouping. He noted that it was in March 2012 that India hosted the BRICS Summit for the first time .

“At this meeting in New Delhi, it was Dr Manmohan Singh who had proposed the establishment of a BRICS Development Bank. Three years later, this was to be launched as the New Development Bank, headquartered in Shanghai, with the eminent Indian banker K V Kamath as its first President. So far, India has borrowed about USD 8 billion for various urban transport, water supply, renewable energy, and other infrastructure projects,” Ramesh pointed out.

The 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, being held under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” will focus on global cooperation and pressing challenges. India’s role in the summit is significant, given its prominent position in the BRICS grouping.

Advertisement