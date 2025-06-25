Jairam Ramesh launches scathing attack on Modi Govt, alleges India facing ‘undeclared emergency’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Wednesday alleged that India is facing an “undeclared emergency” due to a five-fold assault on democracy.

In a detailed statement shared on handle X, Ramesh highlighted concerns over the current state of affairs in the country.

His statement is seen as a rebuttal to the series of posts shared today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the Emergency imposed on the country 50 years ago on this day by the then Congress government as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. ”

The Prime Minister had also said that no Indian will ever forget how the spirit of the Constitution was violated and the voice of Parliament muzzled.

In his statement, Ramesh alleged that India has been under an “undeclared emergency” for the past 11 years.

According to him, Indian democracy is facing a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault, including attacks on the Constitution, tax terrorism and intimidation, control over media, misuse of investigative agencies, and unbridled hate speech and crackdown.

Ramesh claimed the government is weakening Parliament and eroding the autonomy of constitutional bodies. He cited the prime minister’s call for a ‘400 Paar’ mandate to rewrite the Constitution during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which “voters rejected.”

He also accused the government of creating a climate of fear among businesses, with regulatory retaliation silencing outspoken leaders.

“Major assets have been handed over to a favored business group, and prominent educational institutions have faced arbitrary tax demands,” he claimed.

Ramesh also alleged that the media is under unprecedented pressure, with critical journalists facing intimidation, arrests, and raids.

He said that the government advertising and taxpayer-funded broadcasters are used to control editorial content and push divisive narratives.

“Institutions like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department have been deployed to harass opposition leaders,” he said, alleging that the BJP raised Rs 8,000 crore through illegal Electoral Bonds, and those who join the party become immune to ED and CBI probes.

“Government critics are vilified, hate and bigotry are spread by the ruling establishment, and minorities live in fear. Dalits and marginalised groups are disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches are rewarded with promotions, ” he said.