Jaipur’s Jayashree Periwal High School wins Indian Navy’s THINQ 2024

Jayashree Periwal High School from Jaipur emerged as the champion of THINQ 2024, outsmarting B V Bhavan’s Vidyashram, Chennai, in the national-level quiz conducted by the Indian Navy at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

The winners, participants, and contributing schools were honoured by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Shashi Tripathi, President of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), for their remarkable efforts in making the event a success.

A statement from a Navy spokesperson highlighted that THINQ 2024 provided a national platform for India’s brightest young talents, fostering intellectual exchange and spirited competition.

“THINQ goes beyond a traditional quiz,” the statement read, “It embodies a journey of youth, competition, and the Indian Navy’s commitment to ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Such initiatives play a vital role in shaping the future leaders of India, nurturing competitive spirit, and promoting the Navy’s values as the nation advances toward greater development.”