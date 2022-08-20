Jaipur doctors replace heart valve non-surgically in 104-yr old

A team of cardiologists in the Pink City has scripted a new landmark in medical science by replacing a heart valve in a 104-year old patient through non-surgical procedure. The team was led by noted structural heart disease and cardiologist Dr Amit Chaurasia.

Interacting with media persons on Friday, Dr Chaurasia, who is associated with a private hospital here, said that non-surgical procedure was done through TAVI (Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Implantation) in the patient who complained of chest pain. Previously, patients up to the age of 92 were treated by using the TAVI procedure in the same hospital recently, he claimed.

Dr Chaurasia said that the patient was suffering from chest pain and had difficulty in breathing, due to which he came to the hospital. A 2D echo test showed the narrowing of the aortic valve of his heart, for which he was advised a valve replacement. His angiogram was also done, which showed normal blockages.

“It was clear that the patient was having chest pain due to aortic stenosis. Due to his age, valve replacement was not possible with surgery. So his valve was replaced with the help of TAVI technique. The entire procedure was done in just one and a half hours. He started walking the next day. The patient was discharged from the hospital on the fourth day of the procedure,” said Dr Chaurasia.