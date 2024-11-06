Jaipur Court rejects plea to cancel CM’s anticipatory bail in Gopalganj riots case

A local court here on Wednesday rejected an application filed by Sanwar Mal Chaudhary, seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in a 13-year-old case related to Gopalganj riots.

In her ruling, Additional District Judge (Jaipur-4) Anamika Saharan held that since the applicant is neither a victim in the case nor has any conflict of interest or suffered any damage or loss, his application is not maintainable and is therefore rejected.

In fact, Chief Minister Sharma has been on anticipatory bail in the 2011 Gopalganj riots case. When granting bail, the trial court had imposed a condition that Sharma would not leave the country without the court’s permission.

However, the Chief Minister recently traveled to Japan and South Korea without obtaining prior court approval, prompting Sanwar Mal Chaudhary to file the application for cancellation of his bail.