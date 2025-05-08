Jaipur: Bomb threat at SMS stadium triggers police search ahead of IPL match

Unidentified miscreants threatened to blow off the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) with bombs in the state capital here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the bomb threat was conveyed by email. Soon, the police were informed. They rushed to the stadium along with the bomb disposal team, sniffer dogs squad and ATS personnel to carry out a search operation to detect bomb or explosive material.

The whereabouts and identity, including the IP address, are yet to be ascertained. However, the sender’s email ID bears the name of Pakistan and also has a reference about “retaliation” to the success of the “Operation Sindoor”, an official spokesman said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, along with other officials, arrived to supervise the search operation. The entire stadium premises, including the administrative block, were evacuated of staff and players.

The stadium is scheduled to host a crucial IPL 2025 season match between Rajasthan and Punjab on May 16.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said, “An email was received at the email ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council. The sleuths of concerned agencies immediately swung into action, and nothing should be guessed until and unless conclusive word is made.”

Everyone is advised to beware of speculation and the actions of rumour-mongers. People should trust the official statements from the police and the sports department