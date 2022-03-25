Jai Ram congratulates Yogi Adityanath on being sworn as UP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday congratulated Yogi Adityanath for being sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row in an impressive ceremony held at Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States, Union Ministers and other galaxy of leaders attended the swearing in ceremony.

Thakur also attended the oath taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath held at Lucknow.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would progress by leaps and bounds in coming years under the visionary and able leadership of Yogi Adityanath.