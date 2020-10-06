Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today arrived at New Delhi and is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow amid widespread speculation that the regional party is all set to join NDA

This is his second visit to the national capital within a fortnight and the chief minister had met Union home minister Amit Shah on 22 September.

He, however, was not able to meet the PM for a one-on-one meeting. BJP- led NDA is looking for new allies after old and trusted ones like the Shiv Sena and Shironani Akali Dal left the alliance. YSRCP might be offered ministries in Union Cabinet as well if it joins NDA.

While BJP requires allies to shore up its strength in the Rajya Sabha for YSRCP it is going to be a win-win situation and a big blow to the Opposition TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena as well as the BJP state unit’s ambition to expand its base in Andhra Pradesh.

It will be further disappointing for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was once part of NDA before he decided to quit.

YSRCP which was being cornered by BJP and TDP due to attacks on temples and even facing allegations of promoting Christianity will also breathe a sigh of relief.

The state hopes to improve its financial situation through Central funds.

The regional party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and another 6 in the Rajya Sabha, including Parimal Nathani group executive of Reliance.