Naidu slams Jagan Reddy over death of supporter, alleges ‘inhumanity’ and sympathy stunts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of manipulating the wife of a deceased supporter who was allegedly run over by Jagan’s convoy. Naidu accused the Opposition leader of lacking humanity and staging dramas to garner public sympathy.

Naidu’s remarks came after Lourdu Mary, the wife of the deceased Cheeli Singaiah, met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP later announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the bereaved family.

Speaking at a rally in Kuppam, Naidu said, “There are people like Jagan in our society who lack humanity. When someone fell under their car, they dragged him away like a dog and simply drove off. He died because he wasn’t taken to the hospital in time.”

The TDP also accused the YSRCP of attempting to cover up the incident. The accusation follows a statement from Singaiah’s wife, who initially claimed that nothing serious had happened when he fell under the car, and that complications arose only during ambulance transit.

Referring to two earlier incidents during the elections where Jagan was attacked—once with a knife used in rooster fights at Vizag airport, and another time when he was hit by a stone—Naidu said, “What do you call such criminals? They staged dramas like ‘Kodi Kathi’ and ‘Gulakarayi’ and falsely blamed me. I have never engaged in such acts or practiced murderous politics. I have always followed the politics of development and public service.”

The police had registered an FIR against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders based on a complaint lodged by Singaiah’s wife.

However, today she and other family members met Jagan at his residence in Tadepalli and alleged that TDP workers and the police had coerced her into signing documents. Singaiah’s family has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into his death.