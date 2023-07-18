J-K: SIA raids underway in South Kashmir over Sanjay Sharma killing

Anti-terror raids are underway at various locations of South Kashmir at Qaimoh Kulgam, Heff Shopian and Anantnag town.

The raids were conducted by the State Investigation Agency in connection with the murder of Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard, the agency said. Further details are awaited.

Also, on June 14, the investigation agency conducted a raid at multiple locations in South Kashmir.

Earlier in February, terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard, while he was on way his way to a local market, the Kashmir police said. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

“Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market along with his wife,” DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat had said at the time of the incident. “We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible,” he added.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries,” the Kashmir Zone Police had said.

Meanwhile, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack on Sanjay Sharma. He said that the administration will stand strong with the bereaved family.