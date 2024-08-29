Logo

# India

J-K: Search Op underway in Rajouri following exchange of fire

A search operation is underway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces on August 28, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | August 29, 2024 9:01 am

Security personal during a search operation in Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir (photo ANI)

The search operation was launched in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area on August 28 at 9:30 pm
“During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area,” Jammu and Kashmir police said.
