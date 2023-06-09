Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » 250 tourists rescued after Gulmarg gondola develops snag

250 tourists rescued after Gulmarg gondola develops snag

The rescue operation launched on Thursday evening was completed during the wee hours at 3 am on Friday.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | June 9, 2023 3:08 pm

J&K Police rescue 250 tourists stuck in Kashmir's Affarwat

Advertisement

In an overnight operation, the J&K Police on Friday rescued more than 250 tourists, who were stuck mid-way, when the Gulmarg gondola (cable car) developed some snag at Affarwat.

The rescue operation launched on Thursday evening was completed during the wee hours at 3 am on Friday.

The incident occurred during the return journey to the gondola base at Gulmarg.

The tourists had embarked on the gondola ride to Phase II Affarwat.

Acting swiftly, the police rescue teams from Gulmarg led by SHO Inspector Irshad Ahmad collaborated with the staff of Gondola Car Corporation to initiate rescue operations.

Throughout an arduous overnight effort, the teams worked relentlessly to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded tourists.

The stranded tourists have been brought back to Gulmarg.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kashmir’s Gulmarg decked up to welcome G20 delegates
J-K police file charge sheet against five terrorist' associates in NIA court
Gulmarg being beautified ahead of G20 meet

Advertisement