250 tourists rescued after Gulmarg gondola develops snag

In an overnight operation, the J&K Police on Friday rescued more than 250 tourists, who were stuck mid-way, when the Gulmarg gondola (cable car) developed some snag at Affarwat.

The rescue operation launched on Thursday evening was completed during the wee hours at 3 am on Friday.

The incident occurred during the return journey to the gondola base at Gulmarg.

The tourists had embarked on the gondola ride to Phase II Affarwat.

Acting swiftly, the police rescue teams from Gulmarg led by SHO Inspector Irshad Ahmad collaborated with the staff of Gondola Car Corporation to initiate rescue operations.

Throughout an arduous overnight effort, the teams worked relentlessly to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded tourists.

The stranded tourists have been brought back to Gulmarg.