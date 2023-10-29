J-K police inspector shot at by terrorists

A Jammu and Kashmir police inspector was on Sunday shot at by suspected terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah area when he was playing cricket with a bunch of local boys.

The policeman has been identified as Masroor Ahmad, officials said.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary #investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this #terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered,” the police said in a post on X.

The attack comes within days of the army and J-K police eliminating five terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On Wednesday, a meeting of top officers of the security agencies was held at the headquarters of the army’s 15 Corps in Srinagar. The role of foreign terrorists and the fallout of Israel-Hamas war on Kashmir were the big talking points at the meeting.