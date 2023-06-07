J-K: Officials review Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Udhampur

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Tuesday convened a meeting with different stakeholders to discuss arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 set to begin next month.

As per the official statement, the DC emphasized upon the functionaries to maintain close inter-departmental coordination for the smooth conduct of the yatra. A detailed deliberations were held on the arrangements which included the establishment of lodgement centres, setting up of langers, medical facilities, drinking water facilities, provision of electricity, installation of temporary and fabricated toilets, sanitation, traffic management, security arrangements, setting up of control room, checking of rates, installation of departmental stalls, deployment of magistrates, the constitution of coordination Committees, emergency response mechanism, installation of signage boards etc.

Nodal officers were asked to visit their respective lodgement centres and furnish detailed reports on the availability of electricity, water, clean space and the toilet facility as per devised format.

As per the press note, the CMO was directed to make provisions for medical facilities from Tikri to Chenani stretch on the NH-44 and prepare a health plan.

The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti’s department was directed to take steps to provide water supply to all the transit locations, while PDD was asked to make all necessary arrangements for providing electricity supply to the lodgement centres/langers round the clock, it stated.

The Executive Officer MC was directed to start the installation of pre-fabricated toilets, while Nodal officers were asked to visit and check the availability of the toilets and ensure cleanliness in and around the lodgement centres, the statement added.

The statement further added that the EO, MC was asked to prepare a list of Safaikaramcharies who shall sanitize toilets camps. Besides, SSP traffic was asked to make adequate deployment of police personnel at the main chowks and at congestion points for the smooth passage of the yatra.

SSP Udhampur was asked to ensure adequate security arrangements by deploying police personnel/lady police at vulnerable locations/lodgement centres/transit camps/langer sites, informed the statement.

The Tourism department was directed to install signboards at the entry point in Kali Mata Temple Phallata, Gole Mela Chowk, Jakhani and Chenani, and besides District Coordinator NRLM was asked to make preparations for the installation of departmental stalls at identified locations, the statement added.