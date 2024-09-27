J-K: NIA raids seven locations in Reasi bus attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir linked to the tragic Reasi bus attack case that led to the killing of nine pilgrims.

The raids are still undeway. The locations being searched are linked to hybrid terrorists and Over-Ground Workers (OGWs). The places being raided since early Friday includes Rajouri and Reasi districts.

On June 30 this year, the NIA had also searched multiple locations in Rajouri in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack case.

Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of June 9 this year in Pouni area of Reasi, causing the bus to fall into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child.

NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, then searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and OGWs.

The locations were pointed out by the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics and food, as per NIA investigations.

The searches conducted then led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs.

The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier reported that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.