J-K LG Sinha reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the final preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The first convoy of pilgrims for the Baltal and Pahalgam routes in the Kashmir Valley will depart from Jammu early morning on Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements, traffic management, and logistical preparations being undertaken by various stakeholder departments to ensure a smooth, safe, and seamless pilgrimage experience for the devotees.

Advertisement

Stressing the importance of coordinated efforts, he instructed that the traffic advisories be widely publicized to minimize inconvenience to the general public. “District administrations, SSPs, traffic police, and stakeholder departments must work in close coordination to facilitate the movement of pilgrims in designated convoys and ensure smooth implementation of the traffic management plan,” he said.

Advertisement

He also directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all lodgement centres and sanitation units are fully functional and well-maintained ahead of the yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees undertaking the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Shaleen Kabra; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, S.J.M. Gillani; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya; ADGP, CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, along with senior officials of the SASB, Police, and Civil Administration.

Meanwhile, DGP Nalin Prabhat, last evening chaired a high-level Joint Security Review meeting at Range Police Headquarters, Anantnag, to assess the overall security scenario in South Kashmir, with a special focus on the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2025.

The DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Coordination SJM Gillani, IGP Security J&K Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR and other senior officers conducted an extensive field visit of key areas in and around Pahalgam along the Yatra route.

The DGP inspected the Base Yatra Camps at Nunwan and Chandanwari and conducted a security audit and reviewed deployments and arrangements at these camp locations, ensuring that all logistics, infrastructure, and personnel were in place to facilitate a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

A detailed security review meeting was chaired by DGP at Pahalgam, which was attended by senior officers of Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and other agencies including intelligence agencies, CID, Traffic, SDRF, Telecommunication, Security, and Fire and Emergency Service.

During the meeting, the DGP took stock of the current security posture and issued directions to strengthen preparedness against any potential threats, emphasizing law and order management along the Pahalgam axis. He urged all officers and concerned agencies to work in close synergy and coordination to ensure a peaceful, smooth, and secure conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra.