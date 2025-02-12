J-K LG on giving free hand to crush terror ecosystem

Amidst recent terrorism incidents, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that he has given a free hand to security forces to neutralise the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows.

The LG chaired a high-level security meeting the Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar.

He directed J&K Police and its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists.

Sinha wrote on X; “Directed officials to follow a zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism”.

“I have given J&K Police and Security Forces free hand to neutralise terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting and financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price”.

“I have asked the senior officials to take strict action against the elements exploiting cyber space to carry out their disruptive activities and disinformation campaign. We must aggressively counter fundamentalist and extremist ideas and take action as per the law”.

The meeting was attended by DGP J&K, Nalin Prabhat; ADGP Hqrs, MK Sinha; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; IGP Crime, Dr Sunil Gupta; IGP Security, Sujit Kumar; IGP Railways, Vivek Gupta; Range DIGs, SSPs, Commandants of AP/IR Battalions and various other senior officers of J&K Police, in person and through virtual mode.

The DGP briefed regarding the present security scenario of the valley and the roadmap put in place to counter various security challenges like counter insurgency, law & order, protection of minorities, terrorist recruitment etc. at zonal, range and district level.

IGP Kashmir also gave a detailed presentation highlighting the challenges and the achievements of the Kashmir Zone and strategic foresight for the future.

The Lieutenant Governor took appraisal of the working of various wings of J&K Police and expressed satisfaction with regard to the crime related performance indices especially related to UAPA and NDPS.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is witnessing an era of peace, progress and prosperity. I have full faith in your valour, effective, focused measures and better institutional arrangements to make Jammu Kashmir terror-free. Improved intelligence generation, coordination and precision in anti-terror operations are vital to meet the future security challenges,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He stressed 360-degree approach against terrorism is critical to enhance the capability and performance in all dimensions of security challenges. The Lieutenant Governor also asked the police officials to strictly follow the policy of property attachment in terror and narco-terror cases.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to devise a result-oriented strategy to identify and neutralize foreign terrorists active in the Kashmir valley. He called for systematic attention to the terror ecosystem, which is providing support to adversarial forces and terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the challenges of disinformation and propaganda and directed the officials to take firm action against those involved.