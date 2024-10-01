J-K Assembly polls: 44.08 pc turnout recorded till 1 pm in third phase of polls

The third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 44.08 per cent as of 1 pm on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the latest data issued by ECI, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 51.66 per cent as of 1 pm, followed by Kathua at 50.09 per cent of voter turnout, with Samba slightly behind at 49.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.60 per cent.

Besides these, Bandipore recorded voter turnout of 42.67 per cent, Jammu at 43.36 per cent, Kupwara at 42.08 per cent.

The polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has begun on Tuesday at 7 am across 40 constituencies in seven districts of the Union Territory.

The polls will conclude at 6 pm. Voting has been going on in 24 constituencies in the Jammu division and 16 constituencies in Kashmir amid strong security to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

In comparison to the previous two phases, the third phase has recorded the highest voter turnout as of 1 pm. In the first phase, voter turnout was recorded at 41.17 per cent and 36.93 per cent in the second phase as of 1 pm.

Earlier, the first phase of Jammu-Kashmit polls saw a 61.13 per cent of total voter turnout, with Kishtwar recording the highest turnout at 80 per cent. Whereas the total voter turnout was at 57.31 per cent in the second phase of the assembly polls.

At least 415 candidates are contesting in the third phase. The three-phase election involves a multi-party contest for the 90 seats across the former state.

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders. The counting of the votes will be done on October 8.