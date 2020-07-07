An army jawan was killed and a security personnel got injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. One terrorist was shot dead, police said.

According to reports, a joint operation was launched on Monday night at Gasoo, Pulwama by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army on credible input.

While the cordon was being put around the target house, the operation party came under fire in which one policeman and one army jawan got injured. The injured army jawan later succumbed to his injuries. The Police special operation group jawan has been shifted to hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at #Goosu area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

It further tweeted, “#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)”.

Earlier, on Sunday, a CRPF convoy was once again targeted by terrorists in Pulwama area, in which a personnel was injured in a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

The blast took place at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir as security forces were passing through the area, a police official said.

“A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow,” the J&K police tweeted.

Meanwhile, last week two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain terrorists were involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel and a five-year-old boy on June 26. They had fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district injuring the jawan and the minor. The injured were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where both of them succumbed.

The CRPF personnel was identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy was identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.