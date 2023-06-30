J-K: Amarnath Yatra security convoy vehicle meets with accident, 4 policemen injured

An Amarnath Yatra security convoy vehicle met with an accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, leaving four people including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) injured, the police said.

The incident took place when the Amarnath Yatra security convoy vehicle fell into a drain along the sides of the road on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, near Bali Nallah in Udhampur, officials said.

According to the Senior Superintendant of Police, Vinod Kumar, four people were injured in the accident, and have been shifted to Udhampur District Hospital for treatment.

“Among those injured also includes a deputy superintendent of police,” SSP Kumar said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp here early Friday.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security, a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer said.

The 62-day yatra, which commenced on July 1 and will culminate on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. It started from the ancient paths of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir where pilgrims set off on their solemn trek.