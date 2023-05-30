Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » J-K: 7 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge in Jammu

J-K: 7 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge in Jammu

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli – about 15km from Katra in Jammu district.

ANI | New Delhi | May 30, 2023 8:08 am

Visuals from incident [Photo:ANI)

Advertisement

At least seven people were killed, while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli – about 15km from Katra in Jammu district. “7 people are dead, and 4 others are seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa told ANI.

“Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public health Centre,” he added.
Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

BSF recovers suspected packet of heroin from Punjab's Amritsar
AAP leads in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat
Punjab: Five held for low-intensity blasts in Amritsar

Advertisement