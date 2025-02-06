IYC stages protest against deportation of Indians by US; Budget 2025

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest against the “inhuman treatment” meted out to illegal Indian immigrants who were deported from America, and the recent Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Members of the Congress’s youth wing, led by their national president Uday Bhanu Chib, held a demonstration in front of their office while holding placards.

Addressing the members of the IYC, Chib said, “The inhumane manner in which Indian citizens have been sent to India from America is extremely shameful. This is an insult to India and Indians on the world stage. More than 100 Indian citizens have been sent back wearing handcuffs, but as usual, Narendra Modi and his government are silent on this whole matter. Why? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to answer on this matter.”

“When our government knew that Indians were being sent back, they should have spoken to America and sent commercial planes. This incident has deeply hurt the honour of India, which cannot be tolerated at all. We are protesting against the silence of Narendra Modi and his government on this serious issue. This is an insult to every Indian and India, and the Prime Minister will have to answer on this issue,” he said.

Referring to Budget 2025, the IYC chief asserted that the budget brought by the Modi government is an “anti-youth” Budget.

“Except for 3.2 crore people, the rest of the 140 crore people of the country have been cheated. There is nothing in this Budget for employment, reducing inflation, and removing economic inequality. Narendra Modi and the BJP government tried to woo the voters of Bihar and the middle class,” he said.