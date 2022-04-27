IYC protests outside Amit Shah’s residence against the arrest of Jignesh Mevani

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today protested outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah against the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and demanded his release.

Speaking on the same, Srinivas BV, National President of IYC said that the arrest of MLA Mevani’s arrest is illegal, the police of other states needs to inform the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly about any such arrest on prior basis before arresting.

“In BJP’s New India, the rapists, accused are protected and the leaders who raise the voice of the people are attacked. India will not be afraid of BJP’s dictatorship, India will fight,” alleged Srinivas.

Srinivas further said that the arrest of Jignesh Mevani shows that now the Constitution has been trampled upon in this country, the law has been murdered.

He also said that the government has come down to a low level to suppress the voice of dissent of the people.

“The state machinery is being used to suppress individual liberty and freedom of expression. No matter how hard the government tries, it cannot suppress the voice of truth,” added Srinivas.

Indian Youth Congress’s National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said that before the youth Congress workers were reaching Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the action against MLA Jignesh Mevani, Delhi Police barricaded everyone and took everyone into custody.

“Jignesh Mevani’s arrest is wrong and unconstitutional and we demand his early release,” added Srinivas.