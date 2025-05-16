IYC, NSUI protests FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday protested in Delhi over the registration of FIR against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.

IYC activists held a protest in front of the party’s office after being stopped by the police from reaching Raisina Road while the NSUI protested in from of the BJP office on DDU Marg. However, the NSUI workers were not allowed to stage their protest and were detained by the Delhi Police before they could reach the BJP office.

Speaking during the protest rally, Delhi IYC President Akshay Lakra said that the JDU-BJP government in Bihar has destroyed the education system of the state. “Students are being served only lies and rhetoric in the name of facilities, which is why LoP Rahul Gandhi ji went to Bihar yesterday to talk about the hollow education system of Bihar in ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, the Bihar government made every effort to stop his program, stopping the program in this way is the height of dictatorship.”

Notably, the Darbhanga district administration on Thursday lodged the FIR against Congress MP for holding an event at the Ambedkar Hostel without official permission.

The case was registered shortly after Rahul Gandhi left Darbhanga for Patna. Along with Rahul, 18 others were named in the FIR filed at Laheriasarai police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).