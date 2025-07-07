IYC launches legal offensive over alleged malicious digital campaign targeting Rahul Gandhi

Indian Youth Congress legal cell has initiated a countrywide counter-offensive against the alleged malicious digital campaign aimed at defaming party leader Rahul Gandhi and also mocking women’s dignity.

According to the IYC’s claim, on July 5, a ‘doctored image and vulgar video’ targeting Gandhi, related to the social welfare campaign to distribute sanitary pads in Bihar, was allegedly circulated by Ratan Ranjan, and further amplified by Arun Kosli, Sanjay Nirupam, Sunil Sharma and others.

The youth wing of the grand old party alleged that the content, deeply offensive in nature, exploited a women-centric issue to spread political misogyny and orchestrated defamation. As per IYC, this is not a political expression, but criminal intent—cloaked in digital propaganda.

Legal cell in-charge of IYC Krishna Allavaru has said that the BJP crossed all limits of decency, and is now trying to divert attention from their impending defeat in Bihar by allegedly morphing images and insulting women.

He emphasized that the issue was not just about the Congress leader, but also about the dignity of every Indian woman.

“The BJP IT cell is spreading filth to mock a welfare initiative. We’ve taken legal action. Let there be no doubt — we will pursue this to its logical end,” he added.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib has said that twisting a noble act of public service into obscene propaganda is reprehensible, both politically and morally.

He asserted that the Youth Congress stands firm, and will not allow such degradation to go unpunished. The IYC will pursue every legal remedy under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology laws to hold the offenders accountable, he added.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of Congress also shared that an FIR was registered at High Grounds Police Station, Bengaluru, under Sections 192, 336(4), 354, 294, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000 in this regard.

Also, a complaint has been filed at Mandir Marg Police Station, New Delhi, and a parallel complaint has been submitted through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Legal Cell chair Vivek Punia.