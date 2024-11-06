‘It’s highly polluted’: Delhi HC denies permission to hold Chhath Puja at Yamuna river banks

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused permission to hold Chhath Puja on the banks of “highly polluted” Yamuna river.

A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the river is highly polluted and taking a dip into it could be harmful.

“It will be very harmful to you. The fact is that the river is so polluted that if you dip into it, there is the likelihood that…… person will suffer harm. We can’t allow that. The river itself is highly polluted,” the bench said.

The ruling followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court, which challenged the government’s decision to prohibit celebrations on the Yamuna’s banks.

The court, however, refrained from issuing any directives to lift the ban, stressing that there are other ghats and designated areas available where devotees can safely observe the puja rituals.

The bench suggested that the restriction was likely implemented in response to the high pollution levels in the river, cautioning that exposure to the contaminated water could lead to serious health issues for those taking a dip in it.