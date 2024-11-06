‘It’s highly polluted’: Delhi HC denies permission to hold Chhath Puja at Yamuna river banks

Khesari Lal Yadav and Patanjali extend Chhath Puja greetings
Khesari Lal Yadav and Patanjali come together to celebrate Chhath Puja 2024, sharing warm wishes for this sacred festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
The ruling followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court, which challenged the government’s decision to prohibit celebrations on the Yamuna’s banks.
