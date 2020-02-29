Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj said “it’s the government’s responsibility that everyone should get justice.”

He was speaking after distributing rehabilitative devices to the senior citizens and specially-abled at the ‘Samajik Adhikarta Shivir’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

PM Modi said, “It’s the government’s responsibility that everyone should get justice. This is also the basis for sabka saath sabka vikaas (development for everyone). It is with this thought that our government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society. It is our first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens.”

He further said, “During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organised, and such mega camps were very rare. In the last five years, our government has set up about 9,000 camps in different parts of the country.”

PM Modi will also lay foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot. “This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state… Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow,” PM Modi had tweeted.

The ‘Samajik Adhikarta Shivir’ at Prayagraj will be among the biggest assistive aid camps for senior citizens and differently abled people, PM Modi said. “It is a part of our efforts to ensure a better quality of living for them,” he added.

The Prime Minister also launched 10,000 farmers’ producer organisations all over the country at Chitrakoot today to mark one year of the the PM-Kisan scheme. PM Modi also inaugurated a distribution drive for Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Friday and said, “From Chitrakoot tomorrow, 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over the country would be launched. These would help farmers by ensuring access to tech, financial support, markets and more.”