ITBP constable shoots ASI dead in Chhattisgarh

A shocking case of fratricide unfolded at Kharora village in Raipur district, on March 16, when an ITBP constable shot dead an Assistant Sub-Inspector following a dispute.

The tragic event, which took place within the confines of the ITBP’s 38th battalion camp, has stunned both the local community and security forces, casting a spotlight on discipline and mental resilience within India’s paramilitary ranks.

The confrontation erupted around 8:00 AM during a routine morning parade. Reports indicate that Constable Kumar, stationed at the Kharora camp, arrived improperly dressed, sparking a heated exchange with ASI Dahiya, who was overseeing the drill. What began as a disciplinary disagreement quickly spiraled into a torrent of abuses, culminating in an act of unthinkable violence.

In a fit of rage, Kumar retrieved his INSAS rifle and unleashed a barrage of gunfire, striking Dahiya with 18 bullets to the head and chest. The ASI collapsed on the spot, succumbing to his injuries instantly.

Kharora, a tranquil village in Tilda Tehsil, lies 41 kilometers east of Raipur and is home to a modest population of around 9000, known for its high literacy and agrarian calm. The presence of the ITBP’s 38th battalion camp underscores its role in maintaining internal security, though Raipur district rarely grapples with the Naxal unrest seen elsewhere in Chhattisgarh. This peaceful backdrop makes the ferocity of Sunday’s incident all the more jarring.

Authorities at Kharora police station acted swiftly, detaining Constable Kumar and launching a meticulous investigation. Senior officials have described the case as sensitive, promising a thorough probe into the events leading up to the shooting. Efforts are underway to review CCTV footage and gather witness accounts to piece together the sequence of this devastating clash.

The brutality of the attack, with 18 bullets fired in a single outburst, has raised troubling questions about camp protocols and the emotional toll of service. This is not an isolated episode for the ITBP in Chhattisgarh, echoes of a 2019 Narayanpur incident, where jawans turned weapons on each other, lingering as a grim reminder of unresolved tensions. Could stress, unchecked grievances, or inadequate support systems have fueled this tragedy? The answers remain elusive as the investigation unfolds.

Police have assured that the situation is under control, urging calm as they delve into the root causes. The loss of ASI Dahiya, a figure of authority and order, has left a void, while Constable Kumar’s fate hangs in the balance, pending the outcome of a probe that could ripple through the ITBP’s ranks.

Was this a momentary lapse of reason, or a symptom of deeper fissures? The incident underscores the need for enhanced discipline, conflict resolution mechanisms, and mental health support for security personnel. As the investigation progresses, authorities will need to address underlying concerns to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.