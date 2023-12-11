‘It was Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s victory in Madhya Pradesh’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it was being widely speculated, threw a big surprise today and named Mahesh Yadav, a relatively low profile OBC leader, as it’s next chief minister for Madhya Pradesh.

The decision prompted an unexpected reaction from the Congress party as it gave the credit of BJP’s stupendous Madhya Pradesh victory to Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“It was Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s victory,” remarked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress leader said that although BJP is trying to project election results as a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, it could not have been easy for the saffron party to win in MP without Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“They can make anyone the CM but if we look back, I think BJP could register its victory in Madhya Pradesh only under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” the Congress MP said.

The BJP routed the Congress party in the recently held assembly elections by winning 163 of the 230 seats with a margin of more than seven per cent vote share.

Ever since the election results were announced, Chouhan has shown all the characteristic of a matured and disciplined politician.

After the results, he didn’t go to Delhi or tried to display his strength of loyalist MLAs. Instead, he started campaigning for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections with an aim to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

With Yadav’s elevation to CM post, it would be interesting to see what would be the role of Chouhan in BJP.