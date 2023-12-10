It is important to be knowledgeable: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that acquiring education is not just about theoretical knowledge “While certificates, diplomas, or degrees can be obtained through bookish knowledge, being educated and knowledgeable is crucial for becoming successful in life,” he said.

Knowledge is acquired through the environment of communication and experience in educational institutions, pointed out Chief Minister Yogi.

Welcoming the chief guest, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan and Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana at the concluding program of the 91st Founder’s Week celebration of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Yogi said: “There is no alternative to hard work and dedication for achieving success. Staying committed to the goal and working within the time frame, one cannot be stopped from achieving the set objectives.”

Advertisement

On this occasion, he inspired students by quoting verses of the great poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, encouraged them to persevere even in adverse circumstances and assured them that with patience and hard work, they would attain new heights of success.

The Chief Minister said that in 1932 when the visionary Mahant Digvijaynath established the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, his resolution was to determine how citizens should unite after gaining freedom from slavery.

He said that a sense of gratitude should always be maintained in life. The attitude of gratitude inspires progress through positivity. To make this more clear, the Chief Minister recalled the practical aspect of the feelings expressed by Mahant Digvijaynath towards his Guru.

He mentioned that due to his participation in the freedom movement against the British government, the teacher was dismissed from his teaching job. In gratitude towards his teacher, Mahant Digvijaynath opened a school and appointed his teacher as the principal. This school became the foundation of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan and Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Satish Mahana awarded the excellent institutions, teachers, employees, students and winners of various competitions of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

During the event, Jagdamba Lal’s book ‘Purvottar Ke Praharee Nagaland’ was unveiled. Professor UP Singh, President of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, delivered the welcome address at the concluding ceremony of the founder’s week.