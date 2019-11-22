With Maharashtra inching closer towards getting a Chief Minister after a criss-cross among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for power-sharing, the Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Friday said that it is almost final that next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.

Speaking to media persons, Thakre said, “It is almost final that the next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. NCP never demanded the position of Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway between the NCP and Congress leaders with its other UPA allies in Maharashtra over the situation in the state.

On Thursday night, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Meeting took over an hour-long at Pawar’s residence “Silver Oak” in South Mumbai as Shiv Sena continues its effort to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress.

Today the NCP is meeting with its pre-poll allies and then it will hold final talks with Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena Chief Minister will be there for full five years.

On the question of his name for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Raut said, “This is incorrect, people of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.”