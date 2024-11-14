Israeli tourists denied entry in Kerala handicraft shops, prompting local backlash

In an unexpected incident, an Israeli couple was reportedly barred from entering handicraft shops in the popular tourist destination of Thekkady, Kerala, on Wednesday evening.

This incident, said to be fueled by the shopkeepers’ solidarity with Palestinian Muslims, quickly drew strong reactions from local residents.

The handicraft shops, operated by two Kashmiri natives, allegedly turned the Israeli couple away after discovering their nationality.

Advertisement

According to reports, the couple entered the shop intending to purchase items, but the shopkeepers asked them to leave in a rude and unwelcoming manner.

Following the incident, the couple staged a protest outside the shop, which quickly gained significant support from other local residents.

Several locals expressed their disapproval of the shopkeepers’ actions, warning them of potential consequences if such behavior continued.

The Kashmiri shopkeepers eventually issued an apology to the couple, who later thanked the locals for their support. Footage of the incident has since circulated on social media.

“We wanted to buy gifts for my daughters. We were delighted to find this shop with a wonderful collection. However, shockingly, the shopkeepers denied us entry after learning about our nationality,” the couple shared with the media.

“This was not what we expected from Indians. We believe this is not representative of Indian hospitality and would encourage the shopkeepers to respect the country’s revered culture,” they said.