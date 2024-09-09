At GCC meet, Jaishankar calls for an end to hostilities in West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday expressed India’s concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and called for an early ceasefire.

”The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. We support a ceasefire as soon as possible,” he said at the first India-GCC Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh.

The minister said India has consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. ”We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities. Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA,” he added.

On the India-GCC relationship, Mr Jaishankar said it is rooted in a rich tapestry of history, culture, and shared values. These bonds have grown stronger with time, evolving into a partnership that spans economics, energy, defence, technology, education, people-to-people ties, and beyond.

He was of the view that the two sides could contemplate their partnership in many ways. People-to-people ties are the bedrock of the relationship. Close to nine million Indians work and live in GCC countries, acting as a living bridge between the two sides. Their contributions to the economic progress of the GCC are widely recognised.

He noted that trade between India and the GCC countries has not only expanded in volume but also in diversity, encompassing a wide range of goods and services that fuel their economies and create jobs. ”It is important that we think not just for today. The task before us is to invest in each other’s future and support each other’s continued prosperity,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar said the GCC is a cornerstone of global energy supply. India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets. Much of the future demand is going to come from India. ”Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilising markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security,” he added.

He said the relationship goes beyond just transactions. It is built on a foundation of trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future. It has a larger goal of advancing progress in a world that is characterised by technological advancements, changing geopolitics, shifts in the global economy, and the urgent need to address environmental sustainability.

He said India and the GCC countries share a commitment to global peace, security, and stability in a world polarised by conflict and tension.