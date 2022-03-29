Israeli PM’s trip to India postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed since has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled”, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi said.

Bennett had tested positive on Sunday evening and since then his much-anticipated trip to India appeared doubtful. He was scheduled to be here from 3-5 April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He was to have meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian leaders. India and Israel were expected to sign a series of major agreements during the trip.