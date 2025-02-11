Israel has several areas to invest in India: Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday called India and Israel as ‘natural allies’, and noted that due to India’s large demand growth Israel has several key areas from technology to appliances to invest in.

He also stressed on the demand potential of India that has shown rapid growth and is set to increase every year. He was speaking here during his address at the India-Israel Business Forum organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Minister also said India and Israel’s common enemy is terrorism and Prime Ministers of both nations work with a shared purpose to eliminate it.

In a bid to prepare the nation to leverage the opportunities, Goyal spoke of 10 Ds – Democracy, Demographic Dividend, Digitalisation of the economy, Decarbonisation, Determination, Dependability of India, Decisive Leadership, Diversity, Development and Demand.

In the last decade, Goyal noted, the Government has focused on strengthening the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country with a strong emphasis on improving the infrastructure to take economic prosperity to every corner of the country. He also pointed out the Centre’s efforts to provide public welfare over the years.

“Today the efforts have given rich dividends. The nation is standing on strong macroeconomic fundamentals with ability to withstand Covid, war and amidst turbulent geopolitical times,” he said.

Piyush Goyal said India has a strong judiciary to fall back on, and that the young demographic will provide a strong workforce for the future decades to come.

He emphasised on India being a dependable partner to Israel as the country is known to keep every commitment it makes.

The India-Israel Business Forum brought together top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, technological collaboration, and investment opportunities.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and the Embassy of Israel, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised the India-Israel Business Forum.