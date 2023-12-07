Israel-Hamas war: Its India’s duty to stand up for what is right, says Priyanka

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said it is India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right.

The remarks of the Congress leader comes in the wake of Israel reportedly intensifying its attack in south Gaza.

“The merciless bombing of Gaza continues with even more savagery than before the truce. Food supplies are scarce, medical facilities have been destroyed and basic amenities have been shut down. 16,000 innocent civilians have been killed, including almost 10,000 children, more than 60 journalists and hundreds of medical workers,” Vadra wrote on X.

Noting that an entire nation is being wiped out, she said, “These are people with dreams and hopes just like the rest of us. They are being ruthlessly thrown to their deaths right before our eyes. Where is our humanity?.”

Citing that India has always stood up for what is just on the international stage, the Congress leader said, “We fought for sanctions against the apartheid regime of South Africa. We supported our brothers and sisters in Palestine from the beginning of their long struggle for freedom, and now we stand back and do nothing as a genocide takes place wiping them out from the face of the earth.”

“It is India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right. We must do all we can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest,” Vadra said.

Earlier, Gandhi without naming anyone, had said, “To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation.”