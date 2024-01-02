Is this the leadership Manipur needs?: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM after fresh violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fresh violence in Manipur, accusing him of not taking any action to resolve the the issue. Gandhi said that it has been eight months but the PM neither visited the state nor took any action.

“Is this the leadership Manipur needs or is the power of advertisements enough to become great!” she asked.

Around 200 people have been killed in Manipur since May when ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities broke out in the state.

On Monday, four more people were gunned down in Imphal valley. The victims, according to reports, belonged to Meitei community, but police have not confirmed their identity as yet.

“Four people were killed in Manipur, many people were injured, there is curfew in many districts. The people of Manipur have been facing murder, violence and destruction for eight months. When will this trend stop?” she wrote on X.

The Congress general secretary said the PM neither went to Manipur nor he replied in Parliament when Opposition raised the issue.

“Neither he (PM Modi) went to Manipur, nor talked about Manipur, nor replied in Parliament, nor took any action. Is this the leadership that Manipur needs, or is the power of advertisements enough to become great!” the Congress general secretary added.

Following Monday’s incident, a curfew has been re-imposed in all the districts of Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley (Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching).

Angry people burnt several vehicles to protest against the killings even as Chief Minister Biren Singh vowed strict action against the perpetrators.