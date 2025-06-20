Iran opens is airspace for India to evacuate 1,000 Indians

In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran has opened its airspace restrictions for three charter flights to evacuate about 1,000 Indian nationals including mostly students under Indian government’s Operation Sindhu, official sources said on Friday.

The first flight is expected to arrive tonight while the second and third flights are expected to arrive on Saturday, sources further said.

Advertisement

India, on Wednesday, launched Operation Sindhu, a mission aimed at ensuring safety and evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran. A flight carrying the first batch of 110 Indian nationals, including 90 students from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, evacuated from Iran, arrived in New Delhi under Operation Sindhu on Thursday.

Advertisement

The evacuation was conducted via Armenia, with the students travelling by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian missions in Iran and Armenia.

In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the MEA, their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command: (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).

“The Indian government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the MEA said, adding that the embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.