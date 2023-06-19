IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief for the next two years, an official order said.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Ministry of Personnel said in its order.

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been known for his operational and spy skills.

Currently serving as the PSO (Personal Security Officer) and Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat (SR), Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kumar Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, on the completion of his tenure on June 30, and have a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders.

Goel had held the position of agency’s secretary since 2019. In June 2019, Goel succeeded Anil Dhasmana as the Chief of RAW. Goel had a successful tenure as the RAW Chief with multiple extensions.

Under Goel’s tenure, the country saw Balakot Airstrike on Pakistan in 2019, peaceful Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir and action against designated Pakistani and Khalistani terrorists.