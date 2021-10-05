12 J&K Police officers inducted into IPS

Twelve officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were on Monday inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation.

These officers have been allocated to the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the Union Territory under the AGMUT cadre consisting of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Mizoram.

The President of India has approved the appointment of these officers to the IPS on probation.

These officers will remain on probation “for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, and the officers will obtain induction training as per sub-rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated May 10, 2011.”

Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr. Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal, and Javid Igbal Matoo are among the officers appointed to the IPS.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has expressed happiness and gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary AK. Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr. AK Mehta, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, and other officers of MHA and Home department, J&K for induction of JKPS officers into IPS cadre.

The DGP said this induction of officers will open the career progression prospectus of JKPS officers and will go a long way in boosting the morale of officers.