IP University starts online counselling process for MBBS, MCA & BSc Nursing programmes

IP University has started online counselling process for admission to MBBS(code 103)on the basis of NEET UG 2023, MCA/MCA(SE) code 105, on the basis of NIMCET 2023 & BSc(Honours) Nursing, code 115, on the basis of NEET UG 2023.

Eligible candidates of these programmes may register for online counselling with depositing a counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 thousand till 3rd July 2023. The candidates who have not deposited the application fee of Rs 1,500 yet may also deposit it with the counselling participation fee by 3rd July 2023.

Reserved category applicants of MBBS & BSc(Honours) Nursing may get verified their documents online by 10th July 2023 and for applicants of MCA programme, it is 6th July 2023.

For MBBS programe, the University will conduct counselling for only State- run medical colleges affiliated with the University. These colleges

are- 1. North DMC Medical College & Hindu Rao Hospital, Malkaganj

2. Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College & Hospital, Rohini

3. Army College of Medical Sciences, Delhi Cantt.

Counselling leading to admission to all the seats for MBBS programme of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College of Safdarjung Hospital & Atal Bihari Vajpeyi Institute of Medical Sciences of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee(MCC),Directorate General of Health Services.(DGHS). Candidates willing to participate in the counselling of mentioned two medical colleges above are requested to apply on the website of MCC, DGHS

https://mcc.nic. In

For BSc(Honours) Nursing programme, the University will conduct counselling leading to admission for filling Steve- run nursing institutes-

1. Lakshi Bai Batra College of Nursing

2. St. Stephens College of Nursing

3. College of Nursing, Hindu Rao Hispital

4. College of Nursing, Kasturba Hospital

5. Panna Dai College of Nursing, DDU Hosptal

6. Shakuntala Devi College of Nursing

Counselling leading to admission to all the seats for BSc( Honours) Nursing programme of College of Nursing, Safdarjung Hispital & College of Nursing, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will be conducted by MCC, DGHS. Candidates willing to take admission in those two nursing colleges are requested to apply on the website of MCC https://mcc.nic.in

The online apply option for all these University programmes is available at https://ipu.admissions.nic.in

Other details are available at the website of the University

https://ipu.ac.in